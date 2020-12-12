Community calendar

CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Merry Trees exhibit, Fredericksburg Area Museum, through Dec. 31. Christmas trees decorated by Hugh Mercer Elementary School students. $5; FAM members and children under the age of 10 are free. Timed-entry tickets available online. famva.org.
- 50th annual Candlelight Tour, through Dec. 31. Tour of outside decorations and architecture. Maps, audio clips, photographs and property summaries available on mobile app. $17–$20. Sponsored by Historic Fredericksburg Foundation. hffi.org/holiday-candlelight-tour.
- Battle of Fredericksburg, virtual. A recording of the annual tour, “In the Footsteps of the Irish Brigade” premi
- res today. Anniversary programming, including activities, articles and resources, is accessible through the park website and social media channels. There will be no live park events; park grounds remain open. Visitors to the park are encouraged to travel in small groups, practice social distancing and wear masks. nps.gov/frsp/planyourvisit/remembering-the-battle-of-fredericksburg.htm.
- KrisKringlMarkt, Historic Market Square, today, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traditional German-style holiday market. famva.org.
- “Heirloom Seeds: Saving Food Traditions and Preserving Plant Biodiversity,” Tuesday, 6:30–7:30 p.m. Explore how tradition, taste, place and storytelling work to preserve biodiversity and regional food traditions. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Virtual rental workshop, Tuesday, 4–5 p.m. Register with Sharon Glover at 540/604-9943, ext. 226; or sglover@centralvahousing.org.
- Virtual “Scams and Fraud and How To Recover” workshop, Wednesday, 4–5 p.m. All attendees will receive “Identity Theft: A Recovery Plan,” produced by the Federal Trade Commission, via mail. Register with Sharon Glover at 540/604-9943, ext. 226; or sglover@centralvahousing.org.
- Virtual debt management workshop, Thursday, 4–5 p.m. Register with Sharon Glover at 540/604-9943, ext. 226; or sglover@centralvahousing.org.
- Gingerbread House contest and exhibit: Fairy Tales, George Washington’s Ferry Farm, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $3–$6 exhibit only; children 5 and younger are free. House tours, $6–$12, require advance purchase. Weather permitting. ferryfarm.org.
- Stafford Christmas Parade, Stafford County Fairgrounds, 9000 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Saturday, 3 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Presented by Stafford Crime Solvers. staffordchristmasparade.com.
- Virtual emergency preparedness workshop, Dec. 28, 4–5 p.m. All attendees will receive a gift from CVHC, produced by the Federal Trade Commission, via mail. Register with Sharon Glover at 540/604-9943, ext. 226; or sglover@centralvahousing.org.
MEETINGS
- The Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Zoom, Wednesday, 6 p.m. Bob Epp will discuss Civil War genealogy. Free. To receive the Zoom link, email cwrtf@cwrtf.org by Monday.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
