Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Charity Dine Out, Sedona Taphouse, 591 William St., Monday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Order an 8-ounce flat iron steak or chicken meal for $8, or grilled salmon for $10, and a beverage, and Sedona will donate $1 from every charity entrée sold to Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 to support their care package project. Dine-in only.
- Germanna G3 Scholarships: Tuition-free information session, Zoom, Monday, 10 a.m. Learn more about your opportunity to a tuition-free path to an in-demand career. No prior experience needed. No cost to you. vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwscOmorD4tHt3dzYJq1VUvwWYg-trRc8iI.
- Germanna parent information session, Zoom, Monday, 6 p.m. Geared to parents of prospective students. Use your student’s contact information when signing up for the session. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/vpQvd-2srDose2CAt_l0QG6UvVpgnbyZJA.
- Virginia Star Quilters open sew, Lee Hill Community Center, 1 HHC Drive, Wednesday, 10 a.m. Members come on and off all day to see and support community projects. All help is welcome. Projects include Quilts of Honor and both hospital NICU units. vastarquilters.com.
- COVID-19 vaccine clinic, RCC Glenns campus, 12745 College Drive, Saluda, Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants will receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, appointments made for second dose. Participants must be 12 years of age or older. Register at rappahannock.edu/vaccine. Hosted by Three Rivers Health District and Riverside Health System.
- Germanna G3 Scholarships: Tuition-free information session, Zoom, Thursday, 6 p.m. Learn more about a tuition-free path to an in-demand career. No prior experience needed. No cost to you. vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZArd-2hqT8vGNYPSl8eLu1PDpri35FMr5E9.
- Germanna–Let’s Talk About Financial Aid, Zoom, Thursday, 6 p.m. Learn about the Financial Aid process at Germanna all the ways you can save. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZArdeGrrzkiHNLyxN6NH8RTYW5X14QdICX1?_x_zm_rtaid=rF7UDWixT-O8WDp-Nskqbw.1612222110529.d515772d5d57c8f4abe46f81d59778e7&_x_zm_rhtaid=120.
- Germanna general information session, Zoom, Friday, 10 a.m. A 30-minute online information session about Germanna Community College and its many pathways to success. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/vpElcumhqzIt-vDMT2ceFWhVFgEFVIQpkw.
- Military homeschool open house, American Legion Post 55, 461 Woodford St., Saturday, 2–4 p.m. Military homeschool families, both veterans and active duty, network.
- Stafford County Public Schools Mobile Kindergarten/Early Childhood Enrollment Festival, Staples at Doc Stone, 295 Worth Ave., Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Enroll in kindergarten and early childhood education programs, drop off supplies for Collect for Kids, and learn more about bus driver and attendant openings. New students will learn how to board a bus safely and how to sit in their seats. Interpreters are available in Spanish to assist families with registration.
- COVID-19 vaccine clinic, RCC Warsaw campus, 52 Campus Dr., Warsaw, July 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants will receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, appointments made for second dose. Participants must be 12 years of age or older. Register at rappahannock.edu/vaccine. Hosted by VCU Tappahannock.
- ”My Credit is Mortgage Ready,” Zoom, July 26, 4 p.m. With loan officer Nicole Patch. Presented by C&F Mortgage Corporation and Central Virginia Housing Coalition. Register in advance with Sharon Glover, 540/604-9943, ext. 226#; sglover@centralvahousing.org.
- Beginning Weaving, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, July 26–28, or July 30–Aug. 1, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Three-day introduction to the process of hand weaving on a floor loom. All materials and equipment provided; no experience required. $125–$150. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.
- Germanna adult learner information session, Zoom, July 29, 6 p.m. Learn about opportunities from academic programs to career and professional training. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIsdu-orDIjE9frUmJuubZLNOPukRm3qyn8.
- Summer Walking Tours with the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation: Follow the Fire of 1807, July 31, 10 a.m. Trace the path of Fredericksburg’s most devastating fire, which destroyed five blocks of Caroline and Sophia streets. Learn about the cause of the fire, early fire insurance, the humanitarian efforts to provide relief to the “Sufferers of the late Fire,” and the call for more organized firefighting brigades. $7–$10. Tours will cover about one mile, last 1.5-2 hours and include a short break to drink water in air-conditioning. Departure locations will be listed in confirmation email. To register, email hffi.org/events.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.