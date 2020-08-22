Community calendar

CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Effective Communication Strategies, webinar virtual platform, Tuesday, 3–4 p.m. Explore how communication changes when someone is living with Alzheimer’s. Sponsored by Spring Arbor Senior Living and Alzheimer’s Association. Register at 800/272-3900; or cutt.ly/8aPx24K.
- Alzheimer’s and Law Enforcement, webinar virtual platform, Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Online discussion about behaviors linked to the different stages of Alzheimer’s disease, the threat of elder abuse and related issues that may involve law enforcement. Sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association. Register at 800/272-3900.
- 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, Fredericksburg City Hall, Wednesday, 11 a.m. The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg, Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw and other local women leaders mark the centennial.
- Living with Alzheimer’s for Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s, webinar virtual platform, Thursday, 6–7:30 p.m. Tips and strategies for living well with younger-onset Alzheimer’s. Sponsored by Cardinal Village, Chancellor’s Village and Alzheimer’s Association. Register at 800/272-3900; or cutt.ly/VdQtBCT.
- Rooftop solar information, Zoom, Sept. 1, 7–8 p.m. Learn about the Fredericksburg Solarize Campaign, a community-based initiative to bring cost savings through solar power to people in their homes and businesses. The Food Co-op is co-sponsoring this information session with the Clean & Green Commission. Register at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYoc-Gvpz0oHtIxcf1pW7nm67W0Pg_PM9n5
- Writing for Your Health, Rappahannock Community College Kilmarnock Center, Sept. 8, 15 and 22, 1–3 p.m. Learn how expressive writing can decrease doctor visits and improve blood pressure, lung, liver, and immune system functioning, boost memory, and increase feelings of well-being and satisfaction. Students required to wear face masks and socially distance. Class size limited to 10. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $45 is required. Discounts available. Class fee includes workbook. For more information or to register, call 804/333-6824, e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu, or visit rappahannock.edu/rill.
- 208 Sale Trail craft and vendor show, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, Sept. 12, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission. Vendor space available through Friday or until sold out; $20–$30. 540/507-7529.
- Beginners’ blacksmithing, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern forge, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, Sept. 12 or Oct. 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. One-day class includes all materials. $100. Registration forms are available at RHHTFoundationInc.org. 804/580-3377.
- Votes for Women tea, E.J. Wade Coach House, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, Sept. 13, 2 p.m. A tea to celebrate the victory in suffrage rights for women. $35. 804/537-5050 ext. 21; hanovertavern.org.
- DREAMS4U fundraiser, Callie Opie’s Orchard, 4533 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral, Sept. 18, 6–9 p.m. Social distance friendly cornhole tournament, ping pong tournament and silent auction in the event barn. Food and beverage available for purchase. Callie Opie’s gift cards for tournament winners; no cash prizes.
- Introduction to Feng Shui, Zoom, Sept. 18, 1–3 p.m. Clear clutter and get clear about what’s really important to begin to take positive action in your life. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $20 is required. Discounts are available. For more information or to register, call 804/333-6824; e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu; or visit rappahannock.edu/rill.
- Virginia Housing homebuyer workshop, 2300 Charles St., Sept. 28, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Facilitator is Sharon Glover, Central Virginia Housing Coalition. Registration required at virginiahousing.com.
- Race Toward Autism Acceptance, Old Mill Park, 2410 Caroline St., Oct. 4, 7:30–10:30 a.m. 5K, 10K and 1-miler with staggered start times. $15–$45. Free, social distancing finishers and family festival follows. Register at cookingautism.org.
- Annual antiques appraisal fair, James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appraisers provide oral appraisals and share their knowledge. $20 per item, or three for $50. Raffle tables and silent auction throughout the day. You do not need to be present to win. Social distancing, if still necessary, will be practiced. 540/672-1776; jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com.
- Riverfest, Oct. 24. Party packs for parties of four to 24, add-ons available, with live entertainment to stream and an online auction. Pick up in Culpeper, Fredericksburg or Tappahannock. For all event questions, contact Carleigh Starkston at carleigh.starkston@riverfriends.org or 540/212-9761. Place orders at riverfriends.org/riverfest.
MEETINGS
Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!