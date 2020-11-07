Community calendar

CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Owen Lea Foundation virtual 5K. Through Thursday. $35 includes T-shirt. Register your dog, and receive a free dog tag. For more information or to register visit owenleafoundation.org.
- FOP Auxiliary fall vendor and craft fair, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, 3700 Fallwood Lane, today. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Wounded Warrior Project. Lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.com.
- “Living Large and Leaving a Legacy,” Zoom, Tuesday and Nov. 17 and 24, 1–3 p.m. Focuses on estate planning, planned giving and making confident financial decisions before the end of the year. Advance registration and payment of $35 is required. Register at tinyurl.com/rillfall2020 or call 804/333-6824. Payment can also be made with a check payable to RCC EFI, Attn: RILL, Box 923, Warsaw, VA 22572. Provide name, address, phone, email and the class title.
- Madison Vision Series: “The Future of Bipartisanship,” virtual, Wednesday, 7 p.m. With Del. Kirk Cox and Sen. Scott Surovell. The event will be livestreamed on JMU’s YouTube and Facebook channels. jmu.edu.
- Veteran’s Resource Fair, virtual, Wednesday, 8 a.m.–3 p.m. Businesses, non-profits and community organizations share services, jobs and resources available to or designed specifically for veterans. Broadcast on Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. fxbgchamber.org.
- Litter Clean Up, Old Mill Park, Saturday, 10 a.m.–noon. Physically distant, city-wide litter clean up. Meet at Shelter 1 (closest to bathrooms) to receive instructions and clean-up locations; masks required at check-in. All supplies will be provided. Hosted by the Fredericksburg Clean & Green Commission. Email questions to michelle.dolby@gmail.com.
- Craft and vendor show, Massaponax High School, 8201 Jefferson Davis Highway, Saturday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Outdoor event. Masks and social distancing required. Sponsored by MHS PTO. Rain date is Nov. 22.
- Rabies clinic, Caroline Animal Hospital, 17435 Richmond Turnpike, Milford, Saturday, noon–4 p.m. $12 per vaccine, cash or check only. Masks required. 804/633-5958; carolineanimalhospital@gmail.com.
- Friends of Chatham Member Mingle, Chatham Manor, 120 Chatham Lane, Nov. 15, 3:30–5 p.m. Meet behind the summer house, in the picnic area. Attendees will divide into small groups for congenial collaboration while competing in a friendly photo contest. Cell phone cameras and digital SLR cameras are both welcome. Free to Friends of Chatham members and their guests. New members are welcome. Wear sturdy shoes, and bring a lawn chair. Face masks and social distancing are required. friendsofchatham.org.
- Evening With An Expert Lecture Series: “It Smelled Like Money: A Brief History of the Sylvania/FMC Plant,” Bowman Center, 1 Bowman Drive, Nov. 19, 7 p.m. Eric Powell and Mike Tucci talk about the plant, the people who worked there and the impact it had on our community. $10–$12. Registration is required, and spots are limited. Attendees are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Visit fredericksburg-area-museum.square.site to buy your ticket; or contact Theresa Cramer at 540/371-3037 ext. 138. famcc.org.
- FAM Community Shredding Fundraiser, Dorothy Hart Community Center Parking Lot, 408 Canal St., Nov. 21, 9 a.m.–noon. famva.org.
- Prancing Pony Pottery open house, 20370 Fields Mill Road, Richardsville, Nov. 21–22, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Kiln opening, shopping. Masks are required, and COVID-19 safety measures will be in effect. Curbside pick-up available. facebook.com/events/550757792182586.
- Blood drive, Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., Nov. 28, noon–5 p.m. Park at the corner of Charlotte and Shepherd streets. Masks and appointments will be required. Temperatures will be checked at the door, and all COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Appointments may be made at redcrossblood.org using the sponsor code fairviewbaptistchurch.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Zoom, Nov. 18, 6 p.m. David T. Dixon presents “The Lost Gettysburg Address.” Meeting is free. To receive Zoom link, register by Nov. 16. cwrtf.org.
