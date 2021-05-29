Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Fredericksburg National Cemetery is unable to hold its traditional illumination. Like last year, American flags will be placed at each grave site for Memorial Day weekend. The cemetery remains open to visitors daily, sunrise to sunset, and people are encouraged to visit to pay respects this Memorial Day Weekend.
- Culpeper National Cemetery will not hold a public wreath laying ceremony this year, but the cemetery remains open, dawn to dusk for visitors.
- Memorial Day Service, Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Highway, King George, today, during the 11 a.m. worship service. A documentary produced by the church about 35 King George military personnel who died on foreign soil will be shown, church members and guests will gather at the cemetery, the names of those from King George who paid the ultimate sacrifice will be read, with taps being played and a wreath placed upon the grave of Pfc. William Clifton Jenkins. 540/775–4646; kgshiloh.org; facebook.com/kgshiloh.
- “wear blue to remember” event to honor military members killed while on duty. Participants can walk along a flag-draped route on Mine Road in North Stafford, from the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sports Center, on Sunday evening and all day Monday, or along the Fredericksburg Canal Path from Old Mill Park on Memorial Day from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. wearblueruntoremember.org/memorial-day.
- Memorial Day Observance, Montross Courthouse Green, Monday, 11 a.m.–noon. Honor our fallen and hear their names read. Bring lawn chairs. This year, hot dogs and water will not be provided.
- Wreath Laying Ceremony, Hugh Mercer Monument, Washington Ave., Monday, noon–12:30 p.m. Retired Brig. Gen. Jack A. Apperson will deliver remarks. A bagpipe will accompany part of a ceremony to honor Gen. Mercer’s sacrifice to our liberty at the Battle of Princeton in 1777. Free.
- Memorial Day Ceremony, Memorial to Our Fallen Heroes, Liberty, Barton and George streets, Monday, 2:45 p.m. Guest speakers include Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw, Sen. Bryce Reeves and Rep. Rob Wittman; keynote speaker is retired Master Sgt. Lisa Gregory.
- 154th Memorial Day Ceremony, Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery, Monday, 11 a.m. Donald Pfanz, retired NPS historian and author, will speak. Hosted by the Fredericksburg Ladies’ Memorial Association. In case of inclement weather, the program will be canceled.
- Indigenous History Walk, Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline St., Thursday, 6:30–8:30 p.m. Dr. Jason Sellers leads guided walk along Heritage Trail. $10–$12. Meet at restrooms. Rain date is June 10. Register at riverfriends.org/event/indigenous-history-walk.
- Route 2 cleanup, 6065 Widewake Dr., Woodford, Friday, 9 a.m.–noon. Masks must be worn during check-in but may be removed once everyone is distanced. Bring a water bottle and wear close-toed shoes. Volunteers must register in advance. riverfriends.org/event/volunteer-caroline-county-litter-cleanup-along-route-2.
- Lunch and Learn: Eating Healthy on a Budget, Facebook Live, Friday, noon–1 p.m. Learn how to buy and prepare food that is good for your body and good for your wallet. No Facebook account needed. Sponsored by the Fredericksburg Food Co-op and Central Rappahannock Regional Library. facebook.com/crrlnews.
- Intro to Basket Weaving one-day workshop, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, Friday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. $60 plus up to $20 materials fee. Learn to weave a market basket. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.
- Horatio Alger Society book sale, Hampton Inn and Suites, Fredericksburg-South, 4800 Market St., Spotsylvania Room, Saturday, 9 a.m.
- Virtual REVIVE! opioid overdose and naloxone education training, Zoom, June 7, 6:30 p.m. Free 60-minute virtual class, presented by a qualified instructor from the Rappahannock Area Community Services, Prevention Services team. Free Narcan and REVIVE! kit distribution times announced during trainings. For more information, contact Sherry Norton–Williams at 540/374-3337 ext.7533; or snorton@rappahannockareacsb.org. Register at bit.ly/6-7-2021.
- G3: In-Demand Degrees Information Session, Zoom, June 7, 10 a.m. Your tuition-free path to an in-demand career. No prior experience needed. No cost to you. G3 is your path to a brighter future. Prepare for a rewarding career through flexible, shorter-term training options. vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwscOmorD4tHt3dzYJq1VUvwWYg-trRc8iI
- Beginning Watercolor Class, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument St., Heathsville, June 9, 16, 23 and 30, 1–4 p.m. Learn the fundamentals of watercolor. Four-session class costs $110. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.
- The Invention and Evolution of Slavery, Zoom, June 9, 16 and 23, 1–3 p.m. The rise and fall of American slavery from 1619 through emancipation. $35. Discounts available. For more information or to register, visit rappahannock.edu/rill; or email minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- ”Slavery in the President’s Neighborhood,” Facebook Live, June 10, 6 p.m. Research initiative seeks to identify and tell the stories of the enslaved and free African Americans who built, lived in and worked at the White House. Session shares discoveries specifically from the James Monroe presidency. Sponsored by the James Monroe Museum. 540/654-1043.
- G3: In-Demand Degrees Information Session, Zoom, June 10, 6 p.m. Your tuition-free path to an in-demand career. No prior experience needed. No cost to you. G3 is your path to a brighter future. Prepare for a rewarding career through flexible, shorter-term training options. vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZArd-2hqT8vGNYPSl8eLu1PDpri35FMr5E9
- Lock and Talk Speaker Series: Dr. Stephen Loyd, Zoom, June 11, 1–3 p.m. “Suicide Risk and Addiction.” Free. Hosted by Lock and Talk Virginia and Rappahannock Area Community Services Board. Register at eventbrite.com/e/suicide-risk-and-addiction-with-dr-stephen-loyd-tickets-153554819599.
- YMCA Golf Series: King George Golf Tournament, Fredericksburg Country Club, June 11. $100–$440. Discounts for playing multiple tournaments. Supports the Rappahannock Area YMCA. hfamily-ymca.org/programs/adult-sports/golfseries.
- Drive-through boxed fried chicken dinner, Richardsville Fire and Rescue Station, 29361 Eleys Ford Road, Richardsville, June 12, 4–7 p.m. Three pieces of chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuit and cookies. $10. 540/399-1122.
- Blue Ridge Chorale spring concert, YouTube, June 12. Donations gratefully accepted. brcsings.com.
MEETINGS
- Oyster/Clam Advisory Committee, GoToMeeting, Tuesday, 5 p.m. Join by computer at global.gotomeeting.com/join/706017597; dial in by phone to 224/501-3412, access code 706-017-597.
- Crab Advisory Committee, GoToMeeting, Tuesday, 6 p.m. Join by computer at global.gotomeeting.com/join/229833021; dial in by phone to 408/650-3123, access code 229-833-021.
- Potomac River Fisheries Commission, GoToWebinar, Friday, 9 a.m. Join by computer at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/692301314447566093; dial in by phone to 415/655-0060, access code 197-323-727. Webinar opens at 8:30 a.m.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.