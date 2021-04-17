Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Living history event, The Burgandine House, 807 S. Main St., Culpeper, today, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Gen. Grant and others speak about their time in Culpeper in 1864 with demonstrations and house tours. Free, but donations are welcome. 540/718-941.
- Educational program: Julius Rosenwald, Zoom, today, 6–7:30 p.m. His collaboration with Booker T. Washington built more than 5,000 schools for Black communities across 15 Southern states. President of the Scrabble School Preservation Foundation Inc., Nan Butler Roberts, and Dorothy Canter of the Julius Rosenwald National Historic Park Campaign will speak. Request Zoom information at jcsvv.org/contact.
- ”Preparing for Homeownership,” online, Tuesday, noon–1 p.m. Free. Webinar for military homebuyers. A military financial educator can help you plan and get a handle on your finances. Hosted by Virginia Housing. Register at vhda.com/Homebuyers/Pages/Upcoming-Classes-Events.aspx; 877/VHDA-123.
- RACSB virtual job fair, Tuesday, 2–4 p.m. and 5–7 p.m. More information at rappahannockareacsb.org.
- ”Children’s Challenging Behaviors,” Tuesday and Thursday, 6–9 p.m. Two-day class for parents of children with mental health needs (ages 16 and under). Free. To register or for more information contact Susannah at 757/214-2227; or tsuroskie@gmail.com.
- The Story of Plastic, Zoom, Wednesday, 6–7 p.m. Discussion about documentary on causes of the plastic pollution crisis and actions we can take to address this issue. All who register for this discussion will receive link to view movie. Email fxbgfoodcoop@gmail.com.
- Germanna Conversations series: Anthony Ray Hinton, Zoom, Wednesday, 1 p.m. Free. Hinton survived for 30 years on Alabama’s Death Row following a conviction for a crime that he did not commit. He will share his story and discuss the changes that need to be made to prevent similar injustices from happening to others. Advance registration required at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYtfuihrTouGN1t8KM3SVGFGBlvYTaP9132
- ”Exploring Lenders, Mortgages and the Loan Process,” Wednesday, noon–1 p.m. Free. Webinar for military homebuyers. A panel of lenders will discuss VA eligibility, the funding fee, Virginia Housing Closing Cost Assistance grant and more. Hosted by Virginia Housing. Register at vhda.com/Homebuyers/Pages/Upcoming-Classes-Events.aspx; 877/VHDA-123.
- ”Finding the Right Home,” Thursday, noon–1 p.m. Free. Webinar for military homebuyers. Military homebuyers often face unique challenges during the homebuying process. Hosted by Virginia Housing. Register at vhda.com/Homebuyers/Pages/Upcoming-Classes-Events.aspx; 877/VHDA-123.
- ”Blacksmith Joinery” class, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. $120 Some blacksmithing experience required. Class registration forms available at rhhtfoundationInc.org. 804/580-3377.
- Paul Stefan Foundation yard sale, 120 Caroline St., Orange, Saturday, 8 a.m.–1 p.m. Proceeds benefit the moms and babies living at the Paul Stefan Foundation Regional Maternity Housing and Educational Center. Rain or shine. For more information, contact Anne Dihlmann at adihlmann@paulstefanhome.org or 540/854-2300.
- A Virtual Conversation with James Monroe, Facebook Live, April 28, 6 p.m. Q&A with James Monroe. Scott Harris, executive director of University Museums is moderator. Sponsored by the James Monroe Museum. 540/654-1043.
- Webinar: “Parent, Infant and Child Mental Health and Trauma,” April 28, 6–7:30 p.m. Mental health in relation to genetics and trauma; mental health in adults, infants and toddlers; and mental health and COVID-19. $25–$40. Register at b.afth.org/calendar-of-events/index.php.
- Outdoor hiring event, Booster Park, 11177 Bloomsbury Road, Orange, April 30, 11 a.m.–noon. Bring resume. Masks required. Register at bit.ly/3tPggWP. Contact Marty Bywaters–Baldwin for assistance at 540/847-9238; or marty.baldwin@fredgoodwill.org.
MEETINGS
- Master Gardener general membership meeting, Zoom, Wednesday, 7 p.m. Frank Reilly discusses climate change and your garden. Register at mgacra.org; or facebook.com/MGACRA.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
- Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Zoom, April 28, 6 p.m. Carleton Young will speak on his book, “Letters from the Attic: the Williamstown Boys in the Civil War.” Zoom link available at cwrtf.org.