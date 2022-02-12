 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Community calendar

  • 0

CLASSES / EVENTS

  • Great Lives Lecture Series: Emmett Till, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: David Tell, author of “Remembering Emmett Till.” Free. Confirm location at 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
  • Healthy Plant Cooking, 320 Emancipation Highway, Wednesday, noon–1 p.m. Gwyn Whittaker leads a lively cooking demonstration and discussion on healthy eating. Learn how to prepare real food for optimal health without salt, oil or sugar. fredericksburgfood.coop.
  • Great Lives Lecture Series: Ida B. Wells, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Sarah L. Silkey, author of “Black Woman Reformer: Ida B. Wells, Lynching, and Transatlantic Activism.” Free. Confirm location at 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
  • Iwo Jima Commemoration, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Patriot Highway, Triangle, Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Commemorating the Battle of Iwo Jima with activities for families and adults. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
  • ”Growing Up Black in Rappahannock County, VA,” Zoom, Saturday, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. A conversation with Col. Samuel Glasker. Free. Co-hosted by Scrabble School and RappAtHome. Registration required by Thursday to receive event link. Email nb_roberts@msn.com; or Info@rappathome.org.
  • Port Royal Litter Clean Up, around the Mill Creek bridge and Route 17, Saturday, 9 a.m.–noon. Bring a water bottle and backpack to carry trash bags in. Wear long pants and boots for working in muddy areas. Register at riverfriends.org.
  • Rolling Through History bike tour, Saturday, 10 a.m. Meet at the Mary Washington Monument for 90-minute bike tour highlighting the 31 area visits by the men who were either already, would become, or had been president of the United States. $10; $5 for Fredericksburg Area Museum members. Ends on Lower Caroline Street. Bring a writing implement. Pre-registration is required and is limited to 12 bikes. 540/371-3037, ext. 135; or 540/809-3918. Rain date is Feb. 21.
  • George Washington’s 290th birthday, Ferry Farm, Feb. 21, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Learn about Ferry Farm, the Washington Family, and the enslaved people who lived at Ferry Farm; stone throwing contest and cupcakes while supplies last. Advanced ticket purchase recommended, $5 for adults and free for students 17 and under. Social distancing and masks will be required. kenmore.org.
  • Presidential Conversation with James Monroe and Thomas Jefferson, online, Feb. 21. 7 p.m. Presidents James Monroe and Thomas Jefferson reflect on their longtime friendship, their roles as president and their part in the founding of our nation. Register at 540/654-2111; or lcrawfor@umw.edu.
  • Great Lives Lecture Series: Indira Gandhi, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Surupa Gupta. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
  • “Season of Slaughter: The Battle of Spotsylvania Courthouse,” Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m. Presented by Chris Mackowski. Dinners are $32. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. Reservations at cwrtf.org; 540/361-2105; or info@cwrtf.org by 1 p.m. Feb. 21. Presentation will be broadcast live on Facebook.

People are also reading…

MEETINGS

  • Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
  • Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area general membership meeting, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Wednesday, 1 p.m. Pat Lust discusses seed saving and regenerating. Prepare questions ahead of the presentation. Free. Also posted to mgacra.org/february.html.
  • Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
  • Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Private school notes

Four Fredericksburg-area students were named to the Grymes Memorial School honor roll for the second quarter.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Technology to help older adults

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert