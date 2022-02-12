Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Emmett Till, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: David Tell, author of “Remembering Emmett Till.” Free. Confirm location at 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
- Healthy Plant Cooking, 320 Emancipation Highway, Wednesday, noon–1 p.m. Gwyn Whittaker leads a lively cooking demonstration and discussion on healthy eating. Learn how to prepare real food for optimal health without salt, oil or sugar. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Ida B. Wells, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Sarah L. Silkey, author of “Black Woman Reformer: Ida B. Wells, Lynching, and Transatlantic Activism.” Free. Confirm location at 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
- Iwo Jima Commemoration, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Patriot Highway, Triangle, Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Commemorating the Battle of Iwo Jima with activities for families and adults. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
- ”Growing Up Black in Rappahannock County, VA,” Zoom, Saturday, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. A conversation with Col. Samuel Glasker. Free. Co-hosted by Scrabble School and RappAtHome. Registration required by Thursday to receive event link. Email nb_roberts@msn.com; or Info@rappathome.org.
- Port Royal Litter Clean Up, around the Mill Creek bridge and Route 17, Saturday, 9 a.m.–noon. Bring a water bottle and backpack to carry trash bags in. Wear long pants and boots for working in muddy areas. Register at riverfriends.org.
- Rolling Through History bike tour, Saturday, 10 a.m. Meet at the Mary Washington Monument for 90-minute bike tour highlighting the 31 area visits by the men who were either already, would become, or had been president of the United States. $10; $5 for Fredericksburg Area Museum members. Ends on Lower Caroline Street. Bring a writing implement. Pre-registration is required and is limited to 12 bikes. 540/371-3037, ext. 135; or 540/809-3918. Rain date is Feb. 21.
- George Washington’s 290th birthday, Ferry Farm, Feb. 21, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Learn about Ferry Farm, the Washington Family, and the enslaved people who lived at Ferry Farm; stone throwing contest and cupcakes while supplies last. Advanced ticket purchase recommended, $5 for adults and free for students 17 and under. Social distancing and masks will be required. kenmore.org.
- Presidential Conversation with James Monroe and Thomas Jefferson, online, Feb. 21. 7 p.m. Presidents James Monroe and Thomas Jefferson reflect on their longtime friendship, their roles as president and their part in the founding of our nation. Register at 540/654-2111; or lcrawfor@umw.edu.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Indira Gandhi, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Surupa Gupta. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
- “Season of Slaughter: The Battle of Spotsylvania Courthouse,” Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m. Presented by Chris Mackowski. Dinners are $32. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. Reservations at cwrtf.org; 540/361-2105; or info@cwrtf.org by 1 p.m. Feb. 21. Presentation will be broadcast live on Facebook.
MEETINGS
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area general membership meeting, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Wednesday, 1 p.m. Pat Lust discusses seed saving and regenerating. Prepare questions ahead of the presentation. Free. Also posted to mgacra.org/february.html.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.