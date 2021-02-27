Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Madeleine Albright, Zoom, Tuesday. Presented by Jason Davidson. Zoom webinars open at 7:15 p.m. and the lectures begin at 7:30 p.m. Prerecorded lecture will be followed by live Q&A. umw.edu/greatlives.
- King George–Dahlgren Rotary Club open house, Wednesday, noon. Introduce yourself or your business to fellow community members with interests in community service. For more information, visit facebook.com/TheRotaryClubOfKingGeorgeDahlgren. Zoom: edwardjones.zoom.us/j/94330730618?, password: TG1NaDRpMjV4dEdMNDRtclJmbVg1dz09; or call 301/715-8592, Meeting ID: 943 3073 0618, Passcode: 656106
- Book talk: “The Virginia Dynasty: Four Presidents and the Creation of the American Nation,” Facebook Live, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Author Lynne Cheney will be interviewed by Scott Harris, executive director of the University of Mary Washington Museums. Free. Books will be available to purchase on the online store. facebook.com/James-Monroe-Museum-and-Memorial-Library-177543148635.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Zora Neale Hurston / Eudora Welty, Zoom, Thursday. Presented by Gary Richards. Zoom webinars open at 7:15 p.m. and the lectures begin at 7:30 p.m. Prerecorded lecture will be followed by live Q&A. umw.edu/greatlives.
- “Winning the War Against Paper Clutter,” Zoom, Thursday, 1–3 p.m. Learn what makes paper management so challenging, strategies for clearing paper clutter and daily management, what papers to keep and what can be pitched. Develop habits that will make it possible to prevent future paper clutter nightmares. $20. Advance registration required. For more information or to register, visit rappahannock.edu/lifelong-learning, call 804/333-6824, or e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- Meet local food co-op vendors, Zoom, Friday, 6–7 p.m. With Michael Carter of Carter Family Farms in Orange County, Ryan Mooney of Kuleana Coffee Roasters in Fredericksburg, and Rachael Jarvis of Walnut Hollow Naturals in Caroline County. Sponsored Fredericksburg Food Co-op. fxbgfoodcoop@gmail.com.
- King George Litter Clean Up, Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Remove litter from along Route 3 in King George County. Wear closed-toed shoes and bring a reusable water bottle. FOR will provide gloves, trash bags and litter getters. All COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed. Volunteers must register in advance at riverfriends.org/event/volunteer-king-george-litter-clean-up. brent.hunsinger@riverfriends.org.
- “Conversation with the
- Registrars,” Zoom, March 9, 10 a.m. Informal conversation with Registrars from Fredericksburg and Stafford, Spotsylvania and King George counties.
- Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area. To register, email lwvfra@gmail.com. Zoom link
- will be sent to registered participants the day before. For more information, email cathiebraman@gmail.com.
- “Navigating the Virginia General Assembly,” Zoom, March 9, 16 and 23, 1–3 p.m. Matt Brent discusses Virginia’s governing body, including its history and constitutions. $35. Advance registration required. For more information or to register, visit rappahannock.edu/lifelong-learning, call 804/333-6824, or e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of the month. staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org; or toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com.