Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Book signing: “She Speaks Stories: Finding Hope, Help and Healing in a Hard World,” Salem Church Library, 2607 Salem Church Road, Monday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. With author Katie Hawkins.
- Prosper Community: Building a Budget, online, Monday, 7–7:30 p.m. Free financial workshop. Register by email to mfowler@rappahannockunitedway.org.
- Food Co-op monthly gardening series, online and 320 Emancipation Highway, Tuesday, 6–7 p.m. With host Jonathan Stevens, Lisa Waddell and Latifah Lee. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Sylvia Plath, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Heather Clark, author of “Red Comet: The Short Life and Blazing Art of Sylvia Plath.” Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
- Simple Steps to Better Health, online and 320 Emancipation Highway, Wednesday, 6–7 p.m. Faye Krause shares simple approach to healthy lifestyle changes; leave with a plan to get started. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Women’s History Month Lecture: Revolutionary Women, online, Thursday, 6 p.m. Examines women’s critical roles during the war and explores the important changes in gender ideology after the war. Register via Zoom or watch on Facebook. Hosted by James Monroe Museum and Memorial Library and Mary Washington House. 540/373-5630; washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: C.S. Lewis, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Devin Brown, author of “A Life Observed: A Spiritual Biography of C.S. Lewis.” Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
- 3D Archery Fun Shoot, Manahoac Bowmen Archery Club, 12400 Herndon Road, Spotsylvania, Saturday. Course of 25 mixed 3D targets on a wooded trail. Bring your bow and sharpen your skills or shoot for fun. $12 adults, $5 ages 8-11, and children under 8 are free with paying adult. manahoacbowmen.com.
- FOR Headquarters spruce up, 3219 Fall Hill Ave., Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Supplies and gloves will be provided. Dress for the weather with closed toed shoes. Bring a water bottle. Register at riverfriends.org/event/for-headquarters-spruce-up.
- Brides on a Budget, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, 3700 Fallwood Lane, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Budget friendly vendors, newlyweds sell their gently used wedding items. Free admission. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15 Auxiliary. FOPlodge15auxiliary@gmail.com.
- Annual teacher job fair, Kettle Run High School, 7403 Academic Ave, Nokesville, Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fauquier County Public Schools. Registration required. jobs.fauquiercounty.gov.
- “An Evening with the Stars” gala, Holiday Inn Conference Center, 20 Sanford Drive, Saturday, 6 p.m. Event includes door prizes, silent auction, three-course dinner, DJ and keynote speaker. $65. Annual fundraiser supports service members, veterans and their families. Tickets at Eventbrite.com. Hosted by Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg. For more information contact Normine Allen–Brown at NormineAllenbrown@msn.com.
MEETINGS
- GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Monday of every month, 7 p.m.
- Finfish Advisory Committee, PRFC, Carpenter Building, Colonial Beach, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Follows Striped Bass Amendment Hearing from 4–6 p.m. 804/224-7148; prfc.us.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.