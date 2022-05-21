Community Cat Spay Day: Helping control the feral cat population

The Fredericksburg SPCA Locke Community Medical Center hosted its first Community Cat Spay Day on May 7 for partner rescues in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania, King George, Caroline, Stafford, Louisa, Orange, Culpeper and Hanover counties who trap feral cats in Virginia.

Rescues who work with feral cat colonies signed up for an opportunity to bring their trapped cats to the Fred SPCA clinic to receive free spay/neuter surgeries and rabies vaccinations. Low-cost vaccines and microchips were also offered. Controlling the cat population through sterilization with rescues that trap-neuter-return is a humane and cost-effective alternative to shelter intake and euthanasia.

“Over 500,000 cats are euthanized across the nation each year,” said Carrie Withers, executive director at the Fredericksburg SPCA. “Expanding life-saving efforts within our community means using our resources to help reach the root of the problem. Rescues that care for feral cat colonies need services to help control the population, and that is where the Fred SPCA Locke Community Medical Center can help. We are committed to a No-Kill VA 2025, so fewer cats entering Virginia shelters means fewer euthanasia calls.”

Offering the first Community Cat Spay Day since its expansion in August 2021, the Fred SPCA Locke Community Medical Center was able to assist eight rescues, including Operation Hood, Community Cats Rescue Network, Holy Heart Rescue, Shadow Cat Advocates, Purrs & Whiskers Inc, Purring Hearts VA Rescue, Advocats and Indian Acres Feral Cat Program. Fifty-one cats were scheduled for surgery, but due to the inclement weather rescues were able to safely trap and transport a total of 31 cats to be spayed/neutered and vaccinated.

The event was made possible thanks to the expertise and efforts of Fred SPCA Locke Community Medical Center veterinarian in charge Dr. Cate McManus, Dr. Kimber Wagner from Maryland, and Fred SPCA staff and volunteers. As a non-profit, the Fred SPCA operates solely on donations, grants and fundraising to cover the cost of staffing and supplies for events like Community Cat Spay Day. The goal is to make Community Cat Day a sustainable event so that the Fred SPCA can expand its efforts to help even more rescues control feral cat populations throughout Virginia to prevent unwanted litters and euthanasia. Donations may be made at fredspca.org/donate.

To learn more about the Fredericksburg SPCA Locke Community Medical Center, visit fredspca.org/clinic.