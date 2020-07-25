Three local leaders have joined The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region fiscal year 2020–21 board of governors.
The new board members are Harry Dickinson, PhD, CPA current consultant and retired partner with Bishop, Farmer & Co., LLC; Paul Giambra, president and chief executive officer of Quarles Petroleum Inc.; and Ben Maxwell, financial adviser with Edward Jones.
Dickinson is a founding board member of the foundation who is returning for a new term of service. Maxwell, also a returning board member, will serve as president-elect for the 2020–21 fiscal year.
In addition, Michele Mansouri, executive director and vice president of Access Eye, will take over duties as board president when current president Stuart Ashton Jr. ends his term. All board changes took effect July 1.
The new members will fill board vacancies created when several long-term members retired from the organization on June 30. The foundation is grateful for the service of Margaret Hardy, president, attorney/shareholder, Sands Anderson, PC; Chris Franklin, partner, Parrish Snead Franklin Simpson, PLC; Maria Franklin, retired senior vice president, Union Bank & Trust; Jamie Scully, first vice president, Cushman & Wakefield–Thalhimer; Cathy Wack, president, Wack General Contractor; and foundation past president Ben Wafle, retired advisor, Heritage Wealth Advisors.
