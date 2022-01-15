Community Foundation awards more than $575,000 in grants

In January 2021, The Community Foundation received the largest gift in its 24-year history, $13 million from The Fredericksburg Savings Charitable Foundation. Eleven months later, The Community Foundation distributed $550,000 to 42 local nonprofit organizations from this transformative fund.

“The Community Foundation’s Board of Governors and staff are honored to be stewards of the Fredericksburg Savings Charitable Foundation Fund. We have always shared the same goal: to advocate for the vitality and well-being of the Rappahannock River Region. The Community Foundation is already dispersing funds to local nonprofits and will continue to ensure its positive impact upon the region in perpetuity,” said Executive Director Teri McNally.