Community Foundation awards more than $575,000 in grants

In January 2021, The Community Foundation received the largest gift in its 24-year history, $13 million from The Fredericksburg Savings Charitable Foundation. Eleven months later, The Community Foundation distributed $550,000 to 42 local nonprofit organizations from this transformative fund.
“The Community Foundation’s Board of Governors and staff are honored to be stewards of the Fredericksburg Savings Charitable Foundation Fund. We have always shared the same goal: to advocate for the vitality and well-being of the Rappahannock River Region. The Community Foundation is already dispersing funds to local nonprofits and will continue to ensure its positive impact upon the region in perpetuity,” said Executive Director Teri McNally.
Organizations received funding to support their general operations or specific programs that are critical to their mission. During the 2021 grant cycle, The Community Foundation awarded grants to the following organizations:
- American Red Cross, $10,000
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Fredericksburg, $10,000
- Capital Caring Hospice, $15,000
- Central Rappahannock Regional Library, $10,000
- Downtown Greens, $5,000
- Empowerhouse, $15,000
- Epsilon Rho Boule’ Foundation, $5,000
- FailSafe-Era, $7,500
- Fairy Godmother Project, $9,000
- Fredericksburg Area Museum, $7,000
- Fredericksburg Christian Health Center, $20,000
- Fredericksburg Counseling Services, $7,500
- Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, $60,000
- Friends of the Rappahannock, $5,000
- Gwyneth’s Gift Foundation, $4,500
- Hazelwild Farm Educational Foundation, $20,000
- Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging, $3,000
- Historic Fredericksburg Foundation, $1,000
- Interfaith Community Council, $3,000
- Legal Aid Works, $30,000
- Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic, $60,000
- Loisann’s Hope House, $15,000
- Majestic Monarchs Interest Group of Chums, $1,000
- Mary Washington Healthcare Clinical Services, $10,000
- Micah Ecumenical Ministries, $30,000
- Rappahannock Area YMCA, $30,000
- Rappahannock CASA, $10,000
- Rappahannock United Way, $10,000
- Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center, $10,500
- Sensory + Theatre=Endless Possibilities, $1,500
- SPCA of Fredericksburg, $30,000
- Special Olympics Virginia, $2,000
- Stafford Junction, $8,000
- Steam Engine, $5,000
- Sunshine Ballpark Foundation, $4,000
- The George Washington Foundation, $20,000
- The Salvation Army of Fredericksburg, $20,000
- Thurman Brisben Center, $7,500
- University of Mary Washington Foundation, James Monroe Museum, $3,000
- University of Mary Washington Foundation, Belmont, $5,000
- Virginia Community Food Connections, $15,000
- Washington Heritage Museums, $5,000
The Community Foundation awarded $25,459 to support local schools through its Haven Make a Difference Fund, Governors Row Fund and Trust for Public Education Fund. These funds were established by local developers with the commitment to support local teachers and students in the city of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County.
These grants funded programs at Berkeley Elementary School, John J. Wright Educational and Cultural Center, Lee Hill Elementary School, Spotswood Elementary School, Spotsylvania County Public Schools, James Monroe High School, Lafayette Upper Elementary School and Walker–Grant Middle School.