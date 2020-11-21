Community Relief Fund offers recovery grants to nonprofits

The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region has opened an online grant portal for Phase II of its coronavirus pandemic recovery-related funding through the Community Relief Fund.

Community Recovery grants will be one-time awards of up to $10,000 to meet the operational or program needs of nonprofits serving Fredericksburg or Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania or Stafford counties. Applicants have the opportunity to select one of two funding tracks depending on the organization’s needs.

As the pandemic continues to impact the community, nonprofits are affected in a variety of ways. They are meeting increased needs, responding to higher demands in services and adapting programs to more effectively respond to evolving needs.

“Nonprofits are working tirelessly to provide critical services and support in our community—but they need our help. COVID-19 has impacted everyone in our community, especially our nonprofits and the clients they serve. They continue to grapple with the short- and long-term impacts of the pandemic,” said Ali Thomas, program manager. “Local nonprofits need flexible financial resources right now as they stabilize, recover and continue to provide critical services that our residents depend on.”