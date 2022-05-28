Community Shred Day tears it up again for Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company

The cars are gone, and the motor on the shred truck has stopped, but the spirit of volunteerism and contribution is still being felt from the Community Shred Day event in eastern Orange County on April 30.

Licata Group, a local real estate team, hosted another successful team building exercise for their group. But this was more than an exercise, this event was an opportunity for their team to engage the entire community while also raising money to support local first responders.

“Pat (Licata) and I, with our businesses, have always felt a successful business has an obligation to give back to the community it serves,” said John Licata, owner of Licata Group. “Pay it forward, if you will. All our team members of Licata Group have bought into that premise. We, as a team, collaborate and agree on several events that have the community in mind. Shred is one that engages the entire area and allows everyone to contribute to and assist our local fire and rescue volunteers.”

This year, the event saw more than 260 cars and more than 8,000 pounds of paper shredded and raised more than $2,970 to assist the local volunteers at the Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company.

“Our members looked forward to this event each year, and with great organizers like Licata Group, it is a true benefit not just to our members but to the whole community,” said Fire Chief Mike Cianci. “Nowadays with just a few bits of personal information, thieves can steal and sell your identity. Shredding documents at events such as Community Shred Day helps to maintain the integrity of the information and the security of the identity.”

The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company responded to more than 820 calls for service in 2021 and serves the various residents, commercial businesses, houses of worship and academic institutions located in the Locust Grove, Germanna and Wilderness areas of eastern Orange County along Route 3 and Route 20.