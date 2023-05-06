The Rappahannock Regional Solid Waste Management Board (R-Board), and the City of Fredericksburg Environmental Sustainability Program will host Fredericksburg’s first-ever Compost-a-Thon, a community-wide event to celebrate International Compost Awareness Week, hosted by the U.S. Composting Council.

ICAW is the largest and most comprehensive education initiative in the compost industry. It is celebrated nationwide and in other countries each year during the first full week of May.

The Compost-a-Thon will be held at Hurkamp Park on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. The rain date is May 19. The event will educate the community on how to compost correctly and increase the percentage of composting households in Fredericksburg and Stafford County. Attendees are encouraged to participate in the on-site food drive benefiting Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank to align with this year’s theme of “For healthier soil, healthier food.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to see compost demonstrations and listen to compost discussions. City of Fredericksburg and Stafford residents can receive a free compost starter kit or backyard compost bin, first come, first served.

“The Compost-a-Thon will provide the city of Fredericksburg and Stafford County residents the opportunity to get the necessary tools to start backyard composting,” said Francesca Johnson, R-Board Recycling Manager. “This event will help divert food and yard waste from the landfill.”

Attendees are encouraged to visit fredericksburgva.gov for parking information. For more information regarding the Compost-a-Thon, visit r-board.org/compost or call 540/658-5273.