CONSERVATION: Poster contest winners advance to state level

The theme of Tri-County/City Soil & Water Conservation District’s 2021 conservation poster contest was “Healthy Forests, Healthy Communities.” Trees are vital. As the biggest plants on the planet, they absorb carbon from the atmosphere, stabilize the soil, filter water, provide healthy habitat for wildlife, and offer many additional benefits for nature, people and biodiversity.

Congratulations to Aarohi Dani of Hugh Mercer Elementary School, K–first grade entry winner; Darshan Nagaraja of Hugh Mercer Elementary, second–third grade entry winner; Elizabeth Barnett of Thornburg Middle, fourth–sixth grade entry winner; and Sophia Ceontea of Chancellor Middle, seventh–ninth grade entry winner.

The winners of the district-level competition progress to the state-level with the Virginia Association of Soil & Water Conservation Districts. Winners of the state competition will be announced in December on the association website, vaswcd.org.

For more information on how to participate in future conservation poster contests, visit tccswcd.org. The 2022 theme will be announced in January.