CONTEST: First prize nets donation to scholarship fund

Jeff Macharyas, director of communications and marketing at Rappahannock Community College, has been awarded first place in the “Wear a Mask, Virginia” contest, sponsored by Virginia Capitol Connections magazine and Wordsprint Marketing Services.

Announced June 1, the contest encouraged submissions highlighting the importance of wearing a mask to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The entries will be featured in the fall 2020 issue of Virginia Capitol Connections magazine.

The 11 finalists can be seen at user-23310503727.cld.bz/Virginia-Capitol-Connections-Summer-2020.

Of the prizes offered to the first place winner, Macharyas chose a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to the Rappahannock Community College Educational Foundation.