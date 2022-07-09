CONTEST: Winner drawn in 80th anniversary giveaway

At a celebration of Powell’s Furniture’s 80 years in the Fredericksburg area, grand prize winner Donna Shanklin received the keys for a 2022 Ford Mustang courtesy of Bayside Ford in King George County. On hand for the giveaway was Jim Powell, owner of Powell’s Furniture; Mike Vitiello, owner of Bayside Ford; Jacob Tucker, sales Bayside Ford; as well as Maj. Wells from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Department. Powell’s Furniture thanks its customers, friends and neighbors for their support during the past 80 years and looks forward to serving area furniture needs in the future.
