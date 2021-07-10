COURT OF HONOR: Stafford Scout earns Eagle rank

Grant Rogers, a senior at Brooke Point High School, achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Boy Scouts. This accomplishment represents almost five years of adventure, fun, work and dedication to the Boy Scout program for Rogers, a member of Stafford Troop 840. During the process of satisfying the requirements for Eagle rank, Rogers has performed community service and provided service and leadership for his troop and to his community. His Eagle project was to build a baseball turtle; he also stained a bench his brother built for his Eagle project and cleaned up the bullpen for Brooke Point High School baseball team, for which he has played for three years. Rogers will be formally presented the Eagle Scout award at the Carl Lewis Community Center on Telegraph Road on Saturday at 11 a.m.
