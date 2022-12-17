Crafters decorate Bras for the Cause

Chancellor Lions Club recently recognized the winners of its Bras for the Cause design contest. Club chairperson Bettie Burgess is pictured with Val White, winner of Most Creative; Lori Bailey, winner of Breast in Show; and Larry Williams, club president. Angela Hopkins, who won Most Original, was unable to attend.

The contest has been held for the last eight years at Spotsylvania Towne Centre, where the bras have been displayed during September and October to raise breast cancer awareness. The funds that are raised are donated to the Mary Washington Healthcare Regional Cancer Center. Those who are interested in donating or participating next year may call Burgess at 540/220-0318, or Walter Pennino at 540/786-2867.