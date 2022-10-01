CRRL librarian recognized by Virginia Library Association

Central Rappahannock Regional Library Access Services Librarian Babak Zarin has been awarded the Virginia Library Association’s 2022 George Mason Award.

This award recognizes individuals, libraries or other organizations distinguished for advocacy of libraries and/or information access. Zarin was selected for his dedication to his work at CRRL and improving accessibility and inclusion for all.

“CRRL’s Access Services has been transformed under Babak’s leadership,” according to the nomination form.

Zarin expanded the department to include all forms of accessibility, developed and performed an accessibility audit for the library system, and has shared what he’s learned both internally and with other library systems.

Zarin administers the Fredericksburg Subregional Library for the Blind and Print Disabled (AKA the Talking Books Library) and helps to offer accessible programming. A member of the 2018–2019 ALA Spectrum Scholar cohort, a 2021 winner of the Virginia Library Association’s 2021 Up and Comer Award, and a 2022 Library Journal Mover and Shaker, Zarin’s research interests include fandom studies and how library services can adapt to today’s pluralistic information seekers.

For more information on Access Services and the ways in which CRRL remains accessible to all regardless of specialized or adaptive needs, contact Zarin at talking-books@crrl.org.

To subscribe to Sightlines, CRRL’s quarterly email/audio newsletter of reading recommendations and news of interest to Access Services customers, visit librarypoint.org/sightlines.