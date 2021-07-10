CRRL librarian recognized by Virginia Library Association

Central Rappahannock Regional Library Access Services Librarian Babak Zarin has been awarded the Virginia Library Association’s Up and Comer Award.

This award recognizes a librarian who shows leadership early in their career. Zarin received his Master of Science in Library and Information Science from the Catholic University of America in 2019 and became CRRL’s Access Services Librarian in July 2019.

Prior to Zarin’s arrival, Access Services’ main focus had been the Subregional Library for the Blind and Print Disabled (also known as Talking Books). While keeping Talking Books a top priority, Zarin has expanded the scope of Access Services to encompass accessibility in all its forms, developing and conducting an accessibility audit for CRRL’s branches and website, presenting at several conferences, and embarking on a partnership with the Library of Virginia to establish the Virginia Deaf Culture Library (coming soon).

For more information on Access Services and the ways in which CRRL remains accessible to all regardless of specialized or adaptive needs, contact Zarin at talking-books@crrl.org. To subscribe to Sightlines, CRRL’s quarterly email/audio newsletter of reading recommendations and news of interest to Access Services customers, visit librarypoint.org/sightlines.