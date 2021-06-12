Cub Scout Pack 142 celebrates advancement ceremony at Izaak Walton League in Stafford

There is a long-standing spring tradition when Cub Scouts advance in rank after they have spent the past year fulfilling all requirements and earning all their achievements to do so—and having great fun along the way. It is often celebrated as a large Pack event with friends and family attending to share the celebration.
Pack 142 of Aquia District in the National Capital Area Council marked this tradition May 27 on the grounds of the Pack’s chartering organization, the Izaak Walton League of America’s Alexandria Chapter in Stafford. The beautiful spring evening began with older Scouts presenting our nation’s colors and Pack 142’s flag and leading everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance and Scout Oath.
The guest speaker for the evening, Crystal Vanuch, opened the advancement ceremony with kind words and inspiration for all Cub Scouts and their families. Vanuch, chairman of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors, was elected to serve the Rock Hill District. Following her speech, she offered Scouts a chance to ask questions about her job or being an elected official. The best question of the night went to Jasen A., age 7, who asked, “Now that you explained your job, what do you actually do?” Audience and speaker were thoroughly amused by his candor.
Pack leaders then recognized each Cub Scout’s accomplishments and presented a neckerchief for their new rank. These achievements represent the great dedication and commitment from every Cub Scout, their Scout leaders and their families.
Lucas M. advanced from Lion to Tiger; and Ambrose O., Asher C., Bryson D. and Jasen A. advanced from Tiger to Wolf. Two Wolves, Caleb L. and Drew M., moved up to Bear; and Justin C. and Payce B. advanced from Bear to Webelos. Lastly, Anthony C., Brooks B. and Justin W. earned their Webelos rank on the way toward earning their Arrow of Light awards.
Pack 142 started a new year of Scouting on June 1 and invites all families interested to email ncac.pack142@gmail.com.
Ready to begin your family’s Scouting adventures too? To join BSA, visit beascout.org to find a Scout unit near you. Cub Scouting serves families with children from kindergarten through fifth grade; Scouts BSA serves families with children ages 11–18. BSA programs for youths ages 14–20 include Venturers, Explorers and Sea Scouts.
The mission of the BSA is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling the values of the Scout Oath and Law. Aquia District includes Stafford County and Marine Corps Base Quantico. For more information on Scouting in the Stafford/Fredericksburg area, including how to donate, join or volunteer, contact Dara Campbell at Dara.Campbell@Scouting.org; or call 267/216-5194.