Cub Scout Pack 142 celebrates advancement ceremony at Izaak Walton League in Stafford

There is a long-standing spring tradition when Cub Scouts advance in rank after they have spent the past year fulfilling all requirements and earning all their achievements to do so—and having great fun along the way. It is often celebrated as a large Pack event with friends and family attending to share the celebration.

Pack 142 of Aquia District in the National Capital Area Council marked this tradition May 27 on the grounds of the Pack’s chartering organization, the Izaak Walton League of America’s Alexandria Chapter in Stafford. The beautiful spring evening began with older Scouts presenting our nation’s colors and Pack 142’s flag and leading everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance and Scout Oath.

The guest speaker for the evening, Crystal Vanuch, opened the advancement ceremony with kind words and inspiration for all Cub Scouts and their families. Vanuch, chairman of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors, was elected to serve the Rock Hill District. Following her speech, she offered Scouts a chance to ask questions about her job or being an elected official. The best question of the night went to Jasen A., age 7, who asked, “Now that you explained your job, what do you actually do?” Audience and speaker were thoroughly amused by his candor.