Cub Scout Pack 142 to host youth fishing derby in Stafford County

Cub Scout Pack 142 will hold a free youth fishing derby on Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Alexandria Chapter of the Izaak Walton League will host the event at 2729 Garrisonville Road, Stafford, VA 22556.

The event is in conjunction with the Virginia Free Fishing Weekend, so no fishing license of any kind will be required for rod and reel fishing. All youth are welcome to participate.

Pack 142 is an active pack for children in kindergarten through fifth grade, and younger siblings are welcome to join the fun while learning valuable lessons. Boys and girls experience nature, learn and build lasting friendships while camping, fishing, racing, hiking and other fun events. The pack meets on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at Izaak Walton League on Garrisonville Road.

For more information contact Cubmaster Ryan Allen at Ryan.allen21@yahoo.com. Follow Pack 142 on Facebook at facebook.com/IWLAPack142.

To find a BSA unit near you, visit beascout.org. Cub Scouting serves families with children in kindergarten through fifth grade; Scouts BSA serves families with children ages 11–18. BSA programs for families with older youths, ages 14–20, include Venturers, Explorers or Sea Scouts.