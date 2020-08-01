Scouts of Cub Scout Pack 22, along with their leaders and parents, recently participated in “International Scouts Trash the Trash” Day at Lee Hill Park. It was a Messengers of Peace Award event.

Trash pickup is important because it helps the environment stay healthy and clean. It also keeps the animals safe from eating things that can make them sick.

The Scouts picked up six large trash bags of trash from the park. This also helps the Scouts show two of the meanings of the Scout Law by being clean and helpful.

—Grayson Travis, Bear Den

