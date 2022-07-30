Culpeper-area VSP sergeant, Fredericksburg homeschool group, and Fredericksburg student earn top award for teen-related traffic crash and fatality prevention efforts

A Culpeper Virginia State Police sergeant and public information officer was among the 15 award winners recognized during the annual Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety Awards Banquet held recently at James Madison University in Harrisonburg. REACH Homeschool’s YOVASO club and one of its members were also among the award recipients.

Lt. Col. Matthew D. Hanley, Bureau of Field Operations Director for the Virginia State Police, joined YOVASO with honoring the schools, youth groups, students, teachers and law enforcement from across Virginia who demonstrated exemplary efforts during the 2021–22 school year to encourage safe driving and passenger safety among teenagers. The theme for the 2022 awards ceremony was “A Night in the Safari: Honoring Leaders for Safe Teen Driving” to celebrate Virginia’s outstanding traffic safety advocates.

Sgt. Brent Coffey, Virginia State Police, was named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in recognition of exemplary efforts and programs to encourage traffic safety among youth.

REACH Homeschool received the Occupant Protection Award in recognition of its outstanding programs and activities to encourage safety belt use among youth and teens.

REACH Homeschool’s Windsor Kanazawa was named Student Volunteer of the Year in recognition of outstanding service through volunteer hours to plan, implement, and work on youth traffic safety programs in the school and community.

YOVASO, Virginia’s peer-to-peer education and prevention program for teen driver safety, is a program of the Virginia State Police and is funded by a grant from the Virginia DMV Highway Safety Office. Since 2001, it has worked with schools and youth groups across the commonwealth to improve young driver and passenger safety.