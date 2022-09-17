Culpeper commemoration honors people killed on 9/11

Regard for those who perished in the terrorist mayhem of Sept. 11, 2011, still burns bright in Culpeper.

On Sunday, the rainy 21st anniversary of that terrible day, many dozens of Culpeper County people turned out to honor the tragedy’s victims and their loved ones. They held events to note the precise times when four hijacked jetliners crashed in Arlington, New York City and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Observances began in front of the Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Station at 8:46 a.m., when American Airlines Flight 11 flew into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. There, as firemen, police, sheriff’s deputies and heritage-society members lined West Davis Street, Dave Shuma, of New Baltimore, played taps in memory of the firefighters and medics who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

A short while later, the ceremony was repeated in the courtyard between the courthouse and the Sheriff’s Office at 9:03 a.m., when United Flight 175 hit the World Trade Center’s South Tower. The moment was held in memory of the law enforcement officers who died that day.

And at 9:37 a.m., when American Flight 77 struck the Pentagon, Shuma played taps in the town’s Wine Street Memorial Park, where the “Homage” statue memorializes Culpeper’s war dead. The moment honored the military personnel who died on 9/11.

Culpeper police, sheriff’s deputies, the VFW honor guard and Sons of the American Revolution re-enactors stood at attention next to the war memorial, joined by three members of Culpeper’s American Heritage Girls unit in their red vests.

At the last place, the heart of Culpeper, police halted traffic in downtown’s busiest crossroads so a bugler could play taps, first responders and the Culpeper Minute Men—ringing the square—could salute the fallen, and a fire truck could hoist the U.S. flag above Main and Davis streets. Townsfolk and passersby, including the brother of a local flight attendant killed in the Pentagon attack, lined sidewalks to watch.

That observance at 10:03 a.m. marked the moment when United Flight 93 crashed into a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, diverted by some of its passengers so the plane couldn’t crash into the U.S. Capitol or White House in Washington, D.C. Just before bugler Shuma tooted taps in a pouring rain, announcers April and McKenzie Quinn noted that he would play the tune “in memory of the heroic citizens who gave their lives that day to save many more.”

Soon afterward, a dozen or so people went to the town’s Yowell Meadow Park and walked along Mountain Run until they reached the shady grove that shelters a granite bench honoring Ken and Jennifer Lewis, married flight attendants from Culpeper who died aboard American Flight 77 in Arlington. The couple loved to walk in Yowell and enjoy its natural sights and sounds.