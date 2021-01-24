Culpeper Scouts soar to the rank of Eagle

Known worldwide, the Eagle Scout rank is recognized for its rigorous requirements. Those who achieve it are eligible for many exclusive scholarships, in addition to giving each Eagle an advantage for college admission.

Over the seven or eight years that a youth participates in the 110-year-old organization, an aspiring Eagle will earn 21 or more merit badges; serve at least 16 months in a leadership position; camp for a minimum of 24 nights; propose, plan and carry out an Eagle Service Project; and participate in seven Scoutmaster conferences and five boards of review.

In addition to Flack—the 100th Eagle to earn the rank in the Culpeper troop’s history—two other Scouts have recently earned the Eagle rank.

“Their Eagle projects were quite varied,” Demory said. “Eddie [Fleming] had a group of Scouts put up about 150 feet of fence at Cedar Mountain battlefield, and also erected signage that he had laser-engraved by a business in town.”

“Aiden [Durica] constructed an awards platform for the Soap Box Derby, and Andrew built and installed micro-libraries around town,” the Scoutmaster said. “While very different projects, they were all a benefit to the community and a lesson in raising funds and managing people—all important skills for their futures.”