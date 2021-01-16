CYBERPATRIOT: Wildcat Battalion teams finish strong in 2020

The Mountain View High School Wildcat Battalion scarlet and gold CyberPatriot teams finished 2020 with a bang! After the second round of competition on Dec. 12, the scarlet team (pictured) led by Cadet Rempola is now ranked 23rd in the platinum tier, and the gold team led by Cadet Hayes is ranked first in the gold tier out of the 583 teams remaining in the All Military Branches category. This also puts the scarlet and gold teams in second place and seventh place in the state of Virginia for all JROTC branches.