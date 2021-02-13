On Jan. 23, the Mountain View High School Marine Corps JROTC Wildcat Battalion CyberPatriot Teams competed in the third round of competition. The scarlet team, led by Cadet Rempola, finished the season 39th, and the gold team, led by Cadet Hayes, finished 118th out of the 334 JROTC teams worldwide that made it into the platinum and gold tiers. In the state of Virginia, the scarlet and gold teams finished third and second place among all JROTC branches in the platinum and gold tiers, respectively. Cadets Paredes, Rempola, Blaisdell, Black, Williams K, Kheir, Hayes W, Greenfield, Hayes Z, Barrera Ai and Barrera An are pictured from left to right.
CYBERPATRIOT: Wildcat Battalion teams perform well at competition
