 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CYBERPATRIOT: Wildcat Battalion teams place best in state

  • 0
Mountain View High School Marine Corps JROTC Wildcat Battalion CyberPatriot scarlet and gold teams

Mountain View High School Marine Corps JROTC Wildcat Battalion CyberPatriot scarlet and gold teams finished 11th and ninth among all MCJROTC teams.

The Mountain View High School Marine Corps JROTC Wildcat Battalion CyberPatriot scarlet and gold teams finished 11th and ninth among all Marine Corps ROTC teams and second and first in Virginia out of all JROTC teams after the third (state) round of competition in December 2021. Unfortunately, only the top six USMC teams advance to the semifinals. The scarlet team included the Barrera sisters, Brown, Burks, Carosella and Paredes, captain. The gold team included Ceser, Cook, Deck, Dilley, Lehrman and Greenfield, captain.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elks Lodge honors fallen officers

Elks Lodge honors fallen officers

Fredericksburg Elks Lodge No. 875 recently donated $500 to the Fredericksburg Law Enforcement United chapter; another $500 was also donated to the Spotsylvania LEU Chapter.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to DIY cleaning products and save money

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert