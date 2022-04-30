CYBERPATRIOT: Wildcat Battalion teams place best in state

The Mountain View High School Marine Corps JROTC Wildcat Battalion CyberPatriot scarlet and gold teams finished 11th and ninth among all Marine Corps ROTC teams and second and first in Virginia out of all JROTC teams after the third (state) round of competition in December 2021. Unfortunately, only the top six USMC teams advance to the semifinals. The scarlet team included the Barrera sisters, Brown, Burks, Carosella and Paredes, captain. The gold team included Ceser, Cook, Deck, Dilley, Lehrman and Greenfield, captain.