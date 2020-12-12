DAHLGREN: Chief of Naval Operations visits Navy Sailors, civilians

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday speaks with Lt. Cmdr. Lisa Bydairk, the Integrated Air Missile Defense WTI course supervisor, during a tour of the Reconfigurable Combat Information Center Trainer at the AEGIS Training and Readiness Center in Dahlgren in November. During the visit, CNO also received briefs on a variety programs like High Energy Lasers, Solid Laser Technology Maturation and Layered Laser Defense, and the Optical Dazzler Interdictor, Navy at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren.

The chief of Naval Operations is the senior military officer of the Department of the Navy. A member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the CNO is the principal naval adviser to the president and to the Secretary of the Navy on the conduct of war, and is the principal adviser and naval executive to the Secretary on the conduct of activities of the Department of the Navy.