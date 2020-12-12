 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DAHLGREN: Chief of Naval Operations visits Navy Sailors, civilians
0 comments

DAHLGREN: Chief of Naval Operations visits Navy Sailors, civilians

  • 0
DAHLGREN: Chief of Naval Operations visits Navy Sailors, civilians

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday speaks with Lt. Cmdr. Lisa Bydairk, the Integrated Air Missile Defense WTI course supervisor, during a tour of the Reconfigurable Combat Information Center Trainer at the AEGIS Training and Readiness Center in Dahlgren in November.

 Lt. Rachel Maul / U.S. Navy / Released

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday speaks with Lt. Cmdr. Lisa Bydairk, the Integrated Air Missile Defense WTI course supervisor, during a tour of the Reconfigurable Combat Information Center Trainer at the AEGIS Training and Readiness Center in Dahlgren in November. During the visit, CNO also received briefs on a variety programs like High Energy Lasers, Solid Laser Technology Maturation and Layered Laser Defense, and the Optical Dazzler Interdictor, Navy at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren.

The chief of Naval Operations is the senior military officer of the Department of the Navy. A member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the CNO is the principal naval adviser to the president and to the Secretary of the Navy on the conduct of war, and is the principal adviser and naval executive to the Secretary on the conduct of activities of the Department of the Navy.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert