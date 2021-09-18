Dahlgren Heritage Foundation receives $12,000 grant from Community Foundation

The Dahlgren Heritage Foundation has received a $12,000 grant from the Community Foundation in Fredericksburg to support the Dahlgren group’s efforts to enhance its virtual presence and to broaden its mission. The funds will go principally toward new equipment and the additional hiring of interns.

In thanking the Community Foundation for the grant made possible by the foundation’s Duff McDuff Green Jr. Fund, DHF President Ed Jones said that “it would be difficult to overstate how much this validation means to us after the challenges of the past 18 months.”

“This unrelenting pandemic has claimed so many victims,” said Jones. “And yet it also has forced our organization and so many others to try new and creative ways not only to survive but to thrive in a world where the old norms are no longer sufficient to serve an ever-changing community.

“We know our future depends not just on bricks and mortar, not just on being a community convener, but through a broader mission that connects with meaningful citizenship, social responsibility, and engagement with complex science and technology issues,” said Jones. “The static museum exhibits of the past must be supplemented with interactive displays, more inclusive and collaborative projects, and a greatly enhanced virtual presence that extends our reach and organizes our collections.”