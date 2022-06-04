Dahlgren Heritage Museum lauds pact with Estate at White Hall

Leaders from Dahlgren Heritage Museum joined the owners of Estate at White Hall Vineyard on April 28 at the vineyard to celebrate a collaboration between the two organizations.

The event was the first of several planned throughout 2022 that will allow the museum and winery to share Dahlgren Navy history at the beautiful historic property.

Ed Jones, president of the Dahlgren Heritage Foundation, thanked Estate at White Hall owners Joel and Bethany Cassell for being open to working together and sharing the message of both organizations. “Whenever the museum comes here, good things happen,” Jones said. “Last year we were here for the King George County Business Appreciation event and won an award for nonprofit of the year. We look forward to more good things happening here this year.”

The Cassells, who shared the story of their search for a historic home and their journey in opening the vineyard, welcomed the opportunity as well.

“We’re thrilled to be working with the museum. Bethany and I love history. We’ve traveled all over the country…we’re excited to learn more about Dahlgren’s history and share it here at White Hall.”

The evening was amplified by the debut of the museum’s new “Seized Land” exhibit, created by historic preservation students at the University of Mary Washington under the instruction of Associate Professor Cristina Turdean.

The exhibit tells the story of land now part of the Navy base at Dahlgren and its history before it was claimed to be used as part of the defense of our nation, as well as the impact and opportunities for the growing base that has become a “hidden gem” of the Navy.

Dahlgren Museum is happy to return to public events after an extended amount of down time due to the pandemic, and several events are being planned at The Estate at White Hall. The annual Dahlgren Museum members meeting will be held June 15. A speaker series event is scheduled for Aug. 17. Murder Mystery Dinner Theater is Sept. 3, and a museum social will be held Oct. 12.

The museum is open Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To learn more about the museum, make a donation or become a member, visit dahlgrenmuseum.org.