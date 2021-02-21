Dahlgren Heritage Museum receives $10,000 grant

The Dahlgren Heritage Museum has received a $10,000 grant that will be used to build and enhance its virtual programming presence.

Made possible with the support of the Community Relief Fund of the Community Foundation, the funds will help the museum create an array of storytelling initiatives about the Navy’s 103-year presence at Dahlgren. New equipment and student interns will support this exciting project.

“We are deeply grateful to the Community Foundation of the Central Rappahannock Region,” said museum president Ed Jones. “This grant comes at a time when we are not able to offer our popular in-person public forums, and when we have been cut off from many of our normal fundraising sources. Our goal is to begin the process of building a virtual museum that will serve our community, not only during the pandemic, but for decades to come.”

Established a decade ago, the Dahlgren Heritage Museum strives to tell the remarkable story of a once-remote Navy base that over a century has become a crown jewel of national defense. DHM honors the legacy of Dahlgren through public forums that range from technology to community history, and through STEM programs that help inspire the scientists of the future. The museum is located at the foot of the Harry Nice Bridge near the Potomac River.

To learn more about the museum, visit dahlgrenmuseum.org.