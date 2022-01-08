 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DAHLGREN: Local elected officials tour facility
Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw and elected officials from other localities visit Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division.

Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw and elected officials from King George, Westmoreland and Stafford counties and the Town of Colonial Beach, visited Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division in December to meet with installation leadership and receive briefings on the innovative technologies the base houses. NSWCDD Technical Director Dale Sisson welcomed the group and led them on a tour of multiple program areas, including the Digital Warfare Innovation Center Lab and the laser lab.

Others in attendance for the briefings and tours included King George Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Cupka, Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Woody W. Hynson, Stafford County supervisor Pamela Yeung, Colonial Beach Town Council members Dr. Caryn Self-Sullivan, David Williams and Andrew Clement, and Constituent and Legislative Affairs Officer for Stafford County Anthony Toigo.

