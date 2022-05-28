 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DAR: Centennial Washington–Lewis Chapter welcomes veterans

Centennial Washington–Lewis Chapter, NSDAR

Members and family of the Centennial Washington–Lewis Chapter, NSDAR greet veterans from the Norfolk area at Quantico.

Recently, members and family of the Centennial Washington–Lewis Chapter, NSDAR greeted veterans from the Norfolk area on the veterans’ visit to Quantico. Ella Glanville, Regent Lynda Baer, Lilly Glanville, veterans’ chairman Camille Stewart and member Alyssa McWilliams are pictured.

