Left: Simon Connolly, four, (right) smiles as he rides a scooter with his siblings and cousins at the skate park in Saint Clair Brooks Park in Falmouth on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Right: Lucas Connolly, 6, (left) sticks his tongue out as he prepares to go down one of the ramps at the skate park. The children enjoyed the unseasonably warm temperatures and nice weather after the recent wintry blast.