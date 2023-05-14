Reader Amy McGlone of Woodford snapped this photo of the railroad bridge from her kayak in the Rappahannock River.
Day on the river is picture perfect
Notes from Stafford County schools.
Noah Scheiman, a Boy Scout in Troop 907, received the rank of Eagle Scout at a Court of Honor held April 15 at Ebenezer Methodist Church in Stafford.
Students completed two underwater challenges and delivered a final presentation to a panel of judges.
Lt. Quoc Duong of King George County conducts pre-flight checks prior to vertical replenishment training aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-mis…
The 2022–23 school year has been a busy one for Cub Scout Pack 578 and its volunteer leaders.