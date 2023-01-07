Department of Virginia Historian Edward Thompson was awarded the winning certificate from National Commander James Troiola for his 2022 historical book entry that Virginia submitted to the National Historical Contest. Contest entries are from Legion Departments and Department Historians. Thompson has been a frequent History Contest winner in Post 290 and State History contests. He joined the American Legion in Dennison, Texas, in 1954, and has held many Post, District and State positions over the years.
Department of Virginia Historian Edward Thompson awarded national Historical Contest prize
