Deputy emergency management coordinator visits Stafford Rotary Club

Stafford Rotary recently welcomed Katie Carpenter, division chief of Stafford County Emergency Management, who accepted a donation on its behalf. Carpenter pointed out that emergency management works to reduce a community’s vulnerability to hazards and increase resiliency when disasters happen. It also promotes safer communities with the capacity to cope with various hazards and disasters. She emphasized the importance for everyone to sign up for emergency alerts/warnings at Stafford Alert, staffordva.gov/alert; prepare a shelter/evacuation plan and family communication plan; and build an emergency kit for your home and vehicle. For more information visit staffordcountyva.gov/government/departments_f-o/fire_and_rescue/about_us/branches/emergency_management/index.php.