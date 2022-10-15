Diggin for Dougie tournament funds scholarship opportunities

The family of Douglas Frank Brown would like to thank FXBG Beach and the volleyball community for their participation in the fifth annual Diggin for Dougie tournament held Sept. 17. This tournament funds two $1,000 scholarship opportunities for high school seniors moving on to play volleyball at the collegiate level. The 2023 application will open on Nov. 1 and will be available through high school’s counseling departments or by emailing n2outdoorvb@yahoo.com. Full Turbo won the tournament; players included Gabby Myers, Jesse Morgan, Jenn Donaldson and Steve Sherba. The second place team was Y’all Dun Up ‘N Dug It and included Emma Gholson, Liz Brown, Marshall Brown and Ryan Brown.
