 Rachel Conrad

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative loves a good challenge, which is why the cooperative has teamed up with Grandpa Tom to raise money for the Germanna Cares program.

Every day, Grandpa Tom heads out to walk to raise money so that Germanna Community College can provide students with emergency funds, a food pantry and technology access.

REC has sponsored a $10,000 match for every dollar donated by members of the community. The goal is to get Grandpa Tom to the finish line by V–J Day, Aug. 15, since that’s where he served in World War II.

Join REC in helping Grandpa Tom meet his goal. To donate, visit germanna.edu/donate.

