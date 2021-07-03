 Skip to main content
DONATION: Dealership supports special needs community
Sheehy Toyota of Fredericksburg recently donated $5,000 to Ainsley’s Angels.

Pictured from left to right are Eli Tritt, angel runner; Michelle Tritt, program ambassador; Kevin Runey, general manager of Sheehy Toyota of Fredericksburg; and Justin Burger, angel athlete.

The mission of Ainsley’s Angels of America is to ensure everyone can experience endurance events. The organization aims to build awareness of America’s special needs community through inclusion in all aspects of life, serving as advocates, providing education and participating as active members in local communities.

