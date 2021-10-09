DONATION: Ruritans fund library wish list

Thanks to a generous donation from the Bealeton–Remington Ruritan Club, Fauquier Public Library will upgrade furnishings at the Bealeton branch library and add new resources for school age children.

The Ruritans’ donation will fund numerous items on the library’s wish list, including new tables and activity boards for young children, STEAM kits for school age students, incentives to encourage teens to sign up for library cards and the addition of numerous books to the library’s collection.

Now in its 85th year, the Bealeton–Remington Ruritan Club began in 1936. The recent donation is an example of the club’s continual efforts to support programs that fulfill the needs of the community.

“We are thankful for the Ruritan’s long-standing support of the library and its unflagging dedication to the Southern Fauquier Community,” noted Lawrie Parker, chairman of Fauquier Library Board of Trustees.

Visit fauquierlibrary.org to learn more about service and resources available from Fauquier Public Library.