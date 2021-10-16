DONATION: Sheehy Toyota supports mission of Empowerhouse

Sheehy Toyota of Fredericksburg recently donated $5,000 to Empowerhouse, a local nonprofit providing domestic violence assistance.
Kevin Runey, general manager of Sheehy Toyota of Fredericksburg; Pam Payne, controller at Sheehy Toyota of Fredericksburg; Susan Sigmond, court advocate; and Kathy Anderson, executive director at Empowerhouse, are pictured left to right.
Empowerhouse provides confidential domestic violence assistance in the city of Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George and Caroline. These services include a free and confidential 24-hour hotline, a temporary emergency shelter, information, referrals and advocacy.
