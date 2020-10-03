Down but not out, Civil Air Patrol continues mission

When the country shut down in March, the Fredericksburg Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol quickly adapted to serve the community and the commonwealth. The unit’s cadets and senior members have been regularly working alongside other squadrons at a centralized food and supply distribution warehouse to support community feeding and other COVID-19 relief efforts. To date, VA CAP volunteers have handled or delivered more than 750,000 pounds of food and supplies since June.

The determination of the Fredericksburg Composite Squadron to continue missions, regular weekly meetings and hold extra classes for new members was unwavering. Cadet 1st Lt. Annabelle Towles, the unit’s cadet commander and a homeschooled sophomore, took over command at an exceedingly difficult time in April. Her focus was to ensure cadets stayed as active as possible, so she came up with foundational topics that would engage everyone. Towles shared, “I wanted to teach topics that are expected to be general knowledge but are not taught often enough: basic information such as uniform care or military customs and courtesies, for example.” She also added, “My final reason was to help train our noncommissioned officers … who were enthusiastic and had a lot of leadership potential.”