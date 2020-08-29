 Skip to main content
DRIVE-THRU: Rabies clinic provides quick, easy protection
Chihuahua receives rabies vaccination

Stafford Animal Control will hold a drive-thru rabies clinic on Sept. 19, 8:30 a.m. to noon.

The cost is $10 per pet, and you must pre-register online or by visiting the Stafford Treasurer’s Office.

Dogs must be on a leash and remain in their vehicle for the shot. Cats must be in a carrier.

They will be taken into the Animal Control mobile unit to be vaccinated and returned to the vehicle. All pets are required to be four months or older.

Social distancing per coronavirus protocol will be observed, and participants are asked to wear a mask. Preregister online at staffordcountyva.gov/rabiesclinic. Registration will close on Sept. 16. There are no refunds if you preregister and cannot attend.

The clinic will be held in the parking lot of the Stafford County Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford, Va. 22554.

Tags

