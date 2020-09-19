DRIVE-THRU>> Rappahannock United Way celebrates unofficial launch of 2020 Workplace Campaign

Rappahannock United Way celebrated the unofficial start to its 2020 annual Workplace Campaign with a contactless drive-thru for its volunteer employee campaign coordinators, sponsors and Tocqueville donors. During the drive-thru, RUW staff provided coordinators with campaign materials. Volunteers included members of the Women United Leadership Council.

Rappahannock United Way ensured that the distribution was as safe as possible for all in attendance. The organization structured the event to allow for no contact pick-up and all parties involved practiced social distancing, following CDC regulations.

Dave Adler from SuperHits 95.9 was on-site to cover the event live with guest speakers. Discussion included RUW’s Mortgage and Rent Program, the impact of COVID-19 on the ALICE community, financial coaching, and how people can get involved with the work RUW is doing in the Fredericksburg Area.