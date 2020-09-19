DRIVE-THRU>> Rappahannock United Way celebrates unofficial launch of 2020 Workplace Campaign

Rappahannock United Way celebrated the unofficial start to its 2020 annual Workplace Campaign with a contactless drive-thru for its volunteer employee campaign coordinators, sponsors and Tocqueville donors. During the drive-thru, RUW staff provided coordinators with campaign materials. Volunteers included members of the Women United Leadership Council.
Rappahannock United Way ensured that the distribution was as safe as possible for all in attendance. The organization structured the event to allow for no contact pick-up and all parties involved practiced social distancing, following CDC regulations.
Dave Adler from SuperHits 95.9 was on-site to cover the event live with guest speakers. Discussion included RUW’s Mortgage and Rent Program, the impact of COVID-19 on the ALICE community, financial coaching, and how people can get involved with the work RUW is doing in the Fredericksburg Area.
Speakers included Janel Donohue, president of Rappahannock United Way; Sarah Walsh, chief impact officer of Rappahannock United Way; Amanda Talbert, public affairs coordinator at GEICO, chairperson of Women United Leadership Council and member of RUW board of directors; Natalie Henley, director of sales and marketing at Chancellor’s Village and a platinum sponsor; Marci Catlett, superintendent of Fredericksburg City Schools; and Cathy and Ron Davis of the Tocqueville Society and RUW board of directors.
Rappahannock United Way’s Annual Campaign is a vital part of the organization’s work. Current Rappahannock United Way programs include financial coaching, free tax services (the largest in the area), Mission: Independence, the ALICE assistance fund, rent and mortgage assistance, and FamilyWize prescription assistance.
