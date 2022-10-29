E3kids volunteers pack shipping crate for Royal Kids School in Mombasa, Kenya

Recently, more than 30 volunteers, aged 9 to 87, convened at e3kids International in Spotsylvania County to pack, weigh, inventory and load books, shelving and equipment bound for Royal Kids School in Mombasa, Kenya. After a two-year delay due to COVID, librarians Lena Gonzalez Berrios and Brenda Storms and executive director and founder Carol Turner are taking the lead to outfit two school libraries and tech centers with new shelving, book collections, computers and furnishings.

Volunteers have given generously of their time and sweat equity to pack a 20-foot shipping container full of donations, ultimately giving the gift of literacy and STEAM education to more than 700 needy students. A mission team is headed to Kenya in January to implement this project, train staff and teachers, and welcome K-12 students at the start of their school year.

Community partners and donors include Rappahannock, North Stafford and Stafford Rotary Clubs, Fredericksburg Christian School, Central Rappahannock Regional Library and I Support the Girls, among others. While this is a special project being implemented now, e3kids International has been pursuing its mission to equip, empower and educate youth over the last 12 years in Kenya, Central America and Virginia. E3kids International projects include water, child sponsorship, period poverty, libraries and STEAM education. For more information, visit e3kids.com or contact carolt@e3kids.com.